New Saipem offshore contract in Nigeria worth $900 million

Saipem was awarded a new offshore contract by Shell Nigeria for the Bonga North Project and the development of a deepwater oil field 130 km off the coast of Nigeria. Saipem’s share of the overall value of the contract is approximately $900 million.

The project is related to the tieback of wells to the existing FPSO. Saipem’s scope of work encompasses the Engineering, Procurement, Construction and Installation (EPCI) of risers, flowlines, subsea umbilicals and associated subsea structures.

Design and fabrication activities will be carried out locally involving Nigerian suppliers and subcontractors.

This major contract contributes to the overall fleet booking until 2027.