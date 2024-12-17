Uncategorized

Arrow reaches target depth for the Alberta Llanos-1 exploration well

Arrow Exploration reached target depth on the Alberta Llanos-1 well on the Tapir Block in the Llanos Basin of Colombia using the contracted Petroworks rig.

The AB-1 exploration well was spud on 30 November 2024 and reached target depth on 13 December 2024. It targeted a large, three-way fault-bounded structure with multiple high-quality reservoir objectives and was drilled to a measured depth of 9,960 ft (8,846 ft true vertical depth).

According to initial log interpretation, the well encountered four main hydrocarbon bearing reservoirs with a total true vertical depth value of 121 ft, including the C7, Gacheta, Guadalupe, and Ubaque, and intends to start production testing shortly.

