ND25_Onshore1

Oct 28, 2025
The US Lower 48 land rig count is expected to see minimal change from 2025 to 2026. Drilling in oil-rich plays will likely stay flat or trend down, due to additional supply from OPEC+ keeping prices down. However, Henry Hub gas prices are expected to increase next year as more LNG trains come onstream in the US Gulf Coast, potentially boosting gas price to $4.35/MMBtu, according to Rystad Energy. This could create opportunities for the more gas-heavy basins to capitalize on increased demand. (Click the image to enlarge.)
