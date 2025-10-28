ND25_Offshore4

Uncategorized

Jackup demand in the Middle East has declined over the past couple of years, with Saudi Aramco’s jackup suspensions being the main driver. Although there have been recent indications from Saudi Aramco that it is looking to put some of those suspended jackups back to work, Westwood says it is not expecting much change next year. Committed utilization in this region is forecast to fall from 91% in 2025 to 89% in 2026.
