Nabors to deploy Caturus onshore drilling rig in US

Caturus Energy signed a multi-year contract with Nabors for the PACE-X Ultra X33 rig to be used in the United States. It is designed to deliver more power in tough drilling environments.

The rig features a one million-pound mast rating, racking capacity of up to 35,000 ft, and three 2,000-horsepower mud pumps capable of 10,000 psi mud pressure. Additionally, by substituting natural gas for diesel using Cat Dynamic Gas Blending (DGB) technology, the X33 rig enables improved fuel efficiency and emissions reduction, lowering both cost and carbon intensity.