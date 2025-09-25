KBC Maximus 7.6 closes gap between models and upstream operations

KBC launched Maximus 7.6, a modeling and flow assurance platform for upstream oil and gas operations. Designed for production and flow assurance engineers, it bridges the gap between early field planning and real-world operations and enables operators to simulate the entire production system while integrating live field data to monitor performance, validate design assumptions and optimize operations.

A Kimberlite study cited by Processing Magazine reports that offshore facilities average 27 days of unplanned downtime annually, which cost up to $38 million per site. With built-in flow assurance modeling and running “what-if” scenarios, engineers can simulate issues such as solids formation, corrosion and flow instability to guide operational decisions.

Features include Well Performance, which validates design and operating conditions against actual well performance, comparing operating conditions with optimal design and operations; Flow Tuning, which automatically adjusts correlation parameters to match field data for accurate flow rate and pressure prediction to minimize flow assurance risks; and Caltec Subsea Jet Pump, which allows advanced modeling, design and simulation of jet pump systems used to boost production in low-pressure wells while reducing carbon emissions.