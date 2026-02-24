Murphy Oil plugs Caracal-1X as dry hole offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Murphy Oil Corporation completed drilling of the Caracal-1X exploration well in Block CI-102 offshore Côte d’Ivoire, with the well subsequently plugged and abandoned as a dry hole after encountering hydrocarbon shows.

Caracal-1X reached a total depth of 8,534 ft. Murphy said results from the well will be used to inform ongoing evaluation of remaining prospectivity across its Côte d’Ivoire acreage.

Murphy and its partner PETROCI remain committed to the Bubale-1X exploration well in Block CI-709, which targets a geological play independent of Caracal-1X and Civette-1X. Bubale-1X is the final well in the three-well exploration campaign offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Murphy holds a 90% working interest and operatorship in Block CI-102, with PETROCI holding the remaining 10% interest.