Completing the WellNews

Murphy Oil plugs Caracal-1X as dry hole offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Feb 24, 2026
0 290 Less than a minute
Murphy Oil plugs Caracal-1X as dry hole offshore Côte d’Ivoire

Murphy Oil Corporation completed drilling of the Caracal-1X exploration well in Block CI-102 offshore Côte d’Ivoire, with the well subsequently plugged and abandoned as a dry hole after encountering hydrocarbon shows.

Caracal-1X reached a total depth of 8,534 ft. Murphy said results from the well will be used to inform ongoing evaluation of remaining prospectivity across its Côte d’Ivoire acreage.

Murphy and its partner PETROCI remain committed to the Bubale-1X exploration well in Block CI-709, which targets a geological play independent of Caracal-1X and Civette-1X. Bubale-1X is the final well in the three-well exploration campaign offshore Côte d’Ivoire.

Murphy holds a 90% working interest and operatorship in Block CI-102, with PETROCI holding the remaining 10% interest.

Feb 24, 2026
0 290 Less than a minute

Related Articles

VAALCO brings new Etame well onstream in Gabon

VAALCO brings new Etame well onstream in Gabon

Feb 24, 2026
The Government of Ghana, Tullow Oil, Kosmos Energy, PetroSA, GNPC and Explorco Sign Memorandum of Understanding to Extend Ghana Production Licenses to 2040

Kosmos Energy gains Ghana license extensions to 2040

Feb 23, 2026
Capricorn sees positive exploration results in Egypt

Capricorn reports 18 development wells drilled in Egypt in 2025

Feb 23, 2026
Pertamina, Halliburton sign integrated unconventional fracturing MOU in Indonesia

Pertamina, Halliburton sign integrated unconventional fracturing MOU in Indonesia

Feb 23, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button