Libya’s NOC restarts production at Sinoun oil field after multi-year shutdown

Feb 25, 2026
National Oil Corporation (NOC) restarted production at the Sinoun oil field in the Nalut area of western Libya following a shutdown that lasted more than three and a half years. Production was previously suspended due to challenges related to crude pipeline shipments to the Mellitah Oil and Gas Complex.

According to NOC, Arabian Gulf Oil Company (AGOCO) has begun restoring output in stages after completing maintenance work and resolving operational issues. The corporation expects the gradual ramp-up of production to lift output levels and generate additional funds to support local development projects and essential services.

