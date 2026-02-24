VAALCO brings new Etame well onstream in Gabon

VAALCO Energy drilled, completed and placed on production the Etame 15H-ST development well in Gabon’s Etame field, which encountered approximately 250 m of net pay in high-quality Gamba sands and stabilized at about 2,000 boepd with managed reservoir conditions. The rig has remained on the Etame platform and spudded a West Etame (ET-14P) exploration well, with a roughly 57% geological success chance and a targeted zone expected by mid-March 2026.

In Cote d’Ivoire, VAALCO was confirmed as the operator with a 60% working interest in the Kossipo field on the CI-40 Block, where it is progressing evaluation and development planning. The field has an estimated 102 million barrels of oil equivalent (2C) resources and about 293 million barrels in place. A field development plan is expected in H2 2026.