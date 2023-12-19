Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

Mubadala Energy makes gas discovery offshore Indonesia

Dec 19, 2023
0 595 1 minute read

Mubadala Energy announced a gas discovery from the Layaran-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 100 km offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia. This is the first deepwater well operated by the company, drilled to a depth of 4,208 m in 1,207 m water depth.

The well encountered an extensive gas column with a thickness of over 230 m in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir. A complete data acquisition, which included wireline, coring, sampling and production test (DST) was conducted. The well successfully flowed over 30 million standard cu ft/day of excellent gas quality.

“With our strategy to expand our gas portfolio to support the energy transition, this development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story. This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security,” said Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Energy.

Dec 19, 2023
0 595 1 minute read

Related Articles

Woodside Energy contracts Eseasa Offshore for Gulf of Mexico project

Dec 21, 2023

Valaris adds two newbuild drillships to fleet

Dec 21, 2023

Northern Ocean secures contract extension with TotalEnergies offshore Africa

Dec 21, 2023

BOEM announces results of US Gulf of Mexico lease sale

Dec 21, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button