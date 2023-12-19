Mubadala Energy makes gas discovery offshore Indonesia

Mubadala Energy announced a gas discovery from the Layaran-1 Exploration well, drilled in South Andaman, about 100 km offshore North Sumatra, Indonesia. This is the first deepwater well operated by the company, drilled to a depth of 4,208 m in 1,207 m water depth.

The well encountered an extensive gas column with a thickness of over 230 m in an Oligocene sandstone reservoir. A complete data acquisition, which included wireline, coring, sampling and production test (DST) was conducted. The well successfully flowed over 30 million standard cu ft/day of excellent gas quality.

“With our strategy to expand our gas portfolio to support the energy transition, this development offers material commercial opportunities and adds momentum to our strategic growth story. This is not only a significant development for Mubadala Energy but a huge milestone for Indonesia’s and Southeast Asia’s energy security,” said Mansoor Mohamed Al Hamed, CEO of Mubadala Energy.