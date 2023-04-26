NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Saipem set to launch new Safety Vision

Apr 26, 2023
0 152 Less than a minute

Through its new “Safety Vision,” which is set to launch on 28 April, Saipem will focus on aligning every level of its organization to a set of intrinsic values that it believes are fundamental to having an effective safety-based culture. Key to the Safety Vision are the safety leadership expectations, a set of actions, activities and behaviors that managers are expected to follow and communicate to their staff. Speaking with DC at the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference in Houston, Texas, on 19 April, Davide Scotti, Head of HSE Culture, Communication and Training at Saipem, explains what the safety leadership expectations are and how they can help to reduce incidents.

Apr 26, 2023
0 152 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ExxonMobil expects to start production from 10 projects in 2014

Mar 5, 2014

OGA Emissions Monitoring Report shows laser focus required to achieve key targets

Oct 18, 2021

Valaris nets extension for jackup with ARO Drilling

Jun 30, 2021

Marine simulator assists training, supports commissioning process for Jack-St. Malo development

May 12, 2014

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button