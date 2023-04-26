Saipem set to launch new Safety Vision

Through its new “Safety Vision,” which is set to launch on 28 April, Saipem will focus on aligning every level of its organization to a set of intrinsic values that it believes are fundamental to having an effective safety-based culture. Key to the Safety Vision are the safety leadership expectations, a set of actions, activities and behaviors that managers are expected to follow and communicate to their staff. Speaking with DC at the 2023 IADC Health, Safety, Environment and Training (HSET) Conference in Houston, Texas, on 19 April, Davide Scotti, Head of HSE Culture, Communication and Training at Saipem, explains what the safety leadership expectations are and how they can help to reduce incidents.