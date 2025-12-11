McDermott wins EPCIC contract for subsea gas development off Brunei

McDermott secured a major engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC) contract from PETRONAS for a natural gas development project offshore Brunei Darussalam. The development is expected to expand Brunei’s offshore gas capacity and drive continued subsea activity as additional wells are brought online through the new infrastructure.

The scope includes installation of umbilicals, risers and flowlines that will tie multiple subsea wells into a floating production unit. McDermott will also execute the EPCIC work for a new gas export pipeline designed to transport production to Brunei’s onshore processing facilities.