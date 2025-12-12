Helmerich & Payne announces John Lindsay retirement, appoints Trey Adams as next CEO

Helmerich & Payne (H&P) CEO John Lindsay will retire as CEO and director following the Annual Meeting of Stockholders on 4 March 2026, and Raymond John “Trey” Adams, President will succeed him as CEO, the company announced. Mr Lindsay will continue serving as a senior advisor through December 2026.

Mr Adams, who was named President of H&P in October 2025, has worked across many parts of the company since joining H&P in 2008. In a statement, the company said Mr Adams “will continue to focus on performance, safety, customer partnerships, disciplined growth and strong financial execution that delivers long-term shareholder value” and that “his leadership approach reflects a continued commitment to practical capital allocation and strategic investments that advances H&P’s competitive position.”

Mr Lindsay’s retirement comes after 12 years as CEO. H&P noted his guidance of the company “through multiple industry cycles and a global pandemic while strengthening its culture and financial discipline.” During his tenure, he made technology central to how H&P operates and spearheaded the acquisition of five technology companies that modernized the company’s capabilities.