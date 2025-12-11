OGDCL reports discovery at Baragzai X-01 well in Nashpa Block

OGDCL confirmed a new oil and gas discovery from the Baragzai X-01 (Slant) exploratory well in the Nashpa Block, district Kohat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, marking the first hydrocarbons recovered from the Kingriali Formation in this block.

Baragzai X-01 was spud on 24 December 2024 and drilled to 5,170 m, targeting deeper Triassic sections. Drilling encountered a 90-m hydrocarbon-bearing interval in the Kingriali Formation. Following evaluation of open-hole logs and strong shows, the operator conducted a cased-hole drill stem test that confirmed commercial flow rates.

The well is operated by OGDCL with 65% working interest, alongside Pakistan Petroleum Limited at 30% and Government Holdings (Private) Limited at 5%.