NewsOnshore Advances

MariEnergies announces an oil discovery at exploration well Shawal-1

Feb 27, 2025
0 291 1 minute read
MariEnergies announces an oil discovery at exploration well shawal-1

MariEnergies made an oil discovery resulting from its exploratory efforts at Shawal-1 well, drilled in Mari Development & Production Lease located in Sindh Province. MariEnergies is the Operator of Mari D&PL with 100% working interest.

Shawal-1 well was spud-in on 27 January 27 2024 and successfully drilled down to the total depth of 1,136 m into the Ghazij Formation. The well produced 1,040 barrels of ~ 30 deg API oil with 12% BS&W along with 2.5 MMSCFD of associated gas during well test, with WHFP of 953 Psi at 32/64 inch choke size.

Faheem Haider, MD/CEO MariEnergies said that the company now plans to appraise this discovery to prove its extent and evaluate its development options.

MariEnergies is an integrated exploration and production company, currently operating Pakistan’s largest gas reservoir in the Mari D&P lease area, Daharki, Sindh. With around 23% market share, it is the second largest gas producer in the country.

Feb 27, 2025
0 291 1 minute read

Related Articles

BP resets strategy with significant capital reallocation

BP resets strategy with significant capital reallocation

Feb 27, 2025

Halliburton, Sekal deploy world’s first automated on-bottom drilling system

Feb 27, 2025
DrillDocs Delivers Enhanced Wellbore Stability Management Using AI-Enabled Computer Vision

DrillDocs delivers AI-enabled wellbore stability management

Feb 27, 2025
EXPRO WINS CONTRACT SUPPLYING TUBULAR RUNNING SERVICES FOR LANDMARK CARBON CAPTURE AND STORAGE PROJECT

Expro wins tubular running services contract for CCS project

Feb 27, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button