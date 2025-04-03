Engaged Manufacturing acquires Custom Safety Products, bolstering non-slip solutions

Engaged Manufacturing announced its acquisition of Custom Safety Products, a designer of drillfloor systems.

In a statement, Engaged Manufacturing said the move as one that will allow its customers to “access an expended portfolio of innovative safety systems.”

Engaged Manufacturing is a developer of advanced non-slip systems for industrial applications. The company’s offerings include products under its Advanced Mat Systems line, including its drill floor traction mats.

“This acquisition marks a transformative chapter for Engaged Manufacturing,” said Genee LaMarsh, Co-Founder and President. “By uniting CSP’s legacy of excellence with our own expertise, we’re poised to set new benchmarks for workplace safety and provide unparalleled value to our global clients.”