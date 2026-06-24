Mackenzie: Join IADC as it steps up advocacy on behalf of our industry

In his keynote address at the IADC World Drilling in Estoril, Portugal, Roddie Mackenzie emphasized several of the themes he’s touting as IADC Chairman this year. In particular, he spoke about the importance for our industry to better communicate the “extraordinary things” we do for modern society and the role we will play in the transition to “a greener, more sustainable world.” The work of spreading that message, he said, cannot come from outsiders. Rather, it must come from the people within. In this interview with DC shot from the conference on 18 June, Mr Mackenzie discusses the role IADC plays in public advocacy and how the association’s members can support its efforts.