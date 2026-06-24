RigCLOUD, Corva AI integration delivers optimized, data-driven insights directly to rig crews

In April, Nabors and Corva announced an expansion of their strategic alliance with the integration of Nabors’ RigCLOUD edge computing platform and Corva AI. The combined system adds predictive analytic capabilities. By connecting RigCLOUD with Corva’s App Store and Developer Center, the system can remotely push optimized Auto Driller setpoints to the rig site, directly to the hands of drilling crews on-site, even when satellite bandwidth is constrained.

DC spoke with Tatiana Borges, RigCLOUD Director at Nabors, and William Fox, General Manager for Drilling at Corva, about the benefits of the integrated system – specifically, how the Corva apps can help enhance real-time data processing within RigCLOUD, and the actionable insights the system can deliver to rig crews. The video interview was shot at the Corva headquarters on 28 May and at the Nabors headquarters on 3 June.