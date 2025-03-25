NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Petrobras identifies hydrocarbons in pre-salt layer of the Campos Basin

Mar 25, 2025
Photo: André Motta de Souza / Petrobras Agency

Petrobras has identified the presence of hydrocarbons in the pre-salt layer of the Campos Basin, in an exploratory well in the Brava North block. Well 1-BRSA-1394-RJS is located 105 km off the coast of Rio de Janeiro, at a water depth of 575 m.

The well drilling has been completed and final profiling is currently underway. The hydrocarbon-bearing interval was confirmed through electrical profiles, gas traces and fluid sampling, which will later be characterized through laboratory analysis.

The consortium will continue operations to complete the well design and characterize the conditions of the reservoirs and fluids found. This data will allow the potential to be assessed and future exploratory activities to be directed in the area.

The block was acquired in December 2022, in the 1st Cycle of the Permanent Production Sharing Offer, a bidding process held by the National Agency of Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels, under the Production Sharing regime, with Pré-Sal Petróleo as the manager. Petrobras is the operator of the block and holds a 100% stake.

