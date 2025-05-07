Kolibri: Lovina wells drilled 25% faster than previous lateral wells

Kolibri Global Energy provided an operations update on its latest wells in its Tishomingo field in Oklahoma.

The Lovina 9-16-1H, Lovina 9-16-2H, Lovina 9-16-3H and Lovina 9-16-4H wells have all been successfully drilled. Kolibri has a 100% working interest in the wells. These 1.5-mi lateral wells were drilled in an average of less than 10.5 days each. This compares to the 1.5-mile lateral Alicia Renee wells, which were drilled in an average of 14 days each. The completion operations for these wells are scheduled to begin in the last week of May, with production anticipated to begin in early July.

After completing the drilling of the Lovina wells, the drilling rig was mobilized to the Forguson 17-20-3H well location, which is currently being drilled. Kolibri is operator and has a 46% working interest in this well, which is testing the economics of 3,000 acres located on the eastern side of the company’s acreage. The Forguson well is scheduled to be fracture stimulated after the Lovina wells have been completed.

“We are extremely pleased with the excellent job our team has done drilling these longer lateral Caney wells,” said Wolf Regener, President and CEO. “The further 25% reduction of drilling days between the Alicia Renee wells and the Lovina wells is significant. We had budgeted almost 15 days for each of these wells, and having them come in at an average of less than 10.5 days and under budget is fantastic.”