Talos announces Q1 2025 operational results

Talos Energy announced its operational and financial results for the three months ending 31 March 2025, including finishing well completion operations on its Sunspear discovery. Furthermore, completion operations are underway at Katmai West #2, following drilling results announced in early January 2025.

During Q1 2025, Talos finished well completion operations on Sunspear with the West Vela deepwater drillship and expects first production late Q2 2025. Talos projects production to be approximately 8-10 MBoe/d gross. Sunspear will be tied back to the Talos operated Prince platform.

In April 2025, Talos initiated completion operations on Katmai West #2 using the West Vela after finishing completion work at Sunspear. At the beginning of 2025, Talos announced drilling results at Katmai West #2, encountering over 400 ft of gross hydrocarbon pay with excellent rock properties. First production is expected late Q2 2025.

The strong performance from the Katmai West #1 well and its successful appraisal have nearly doubled the anticipated proved estimated ultimate recovery (“EUR” )1 of the Katmai West field to approximately 50 MMBoe gross and affirmed Talos’s estimated gross resource potential of approximately 100 MMBoe. The greater Katmai area is estimated to contain up to a total resource potential of 200 MMBoe.

Talos anticipates drilling operations commencing on the Daenerys well late Q2 2025, utilizing the West Vela. Daenerys is a high-impact subsalt project that will evaluate the regionally prolific Middle and Lower Miocene section and carries an estimated gross resource potential between 100–300 MMBoe.

In March 2025, Talos increased its interest in the Monument discovery to a 29.76% working interest, up from 21.4%. Monument is a large Wilcox oil discovery in Walker Ridge blocks 271, 272, 315, and 316. Talos expects to develop it as a subsea tie-back to the Shenandoah production facility in Walker Ridge. First production is expected between 20–30 MBoe/d gross by late 2026 under restricted flow due to facility rate constraints. There is an additional drilling location adjacent to the discovery with an estimated 25–35 MMBoe that could extend the resource.