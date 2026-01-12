NewsThe Offshore Frontier

Dixstone’s HARIMA rig spuds first well offshore Republic of Congo

Jan 12, 2026
Dixstone’s new offshore drilling rig HARIMA spudded its first well on the Emeraude AA platform offshore the Republic of Congo on 7 January following completion of endurance testing.

HARIMA is a compact hydraulic modular drilling rig integrated on a self-propelled marine jack-up tender barge and is the latest addition to Dixstone’s drilling fleet.

The rig is connected to the field power grid, a configuration intended to reduce emissions while simplifying offshore logistics during drilling operations.

