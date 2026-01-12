Dixstone’s HARIMA rig spuds first well offshore Republic of Congo

Dixstone’s new offshore drilling rig HARIMA spudded its first well on the Emeraude AA platform offshore the Republic of Congo on 7 January following completion of endurance testing.

HARIMA is a compact hydraulic modular drilling rig integrated on a self-propelled marine jack-up tender barge and is the latest addition to Dixstone’s drilling fleet.

The rig is connected to the field power grid, a configuration intended to reduce emissions while simplifying offshore logistics during drilling operations.