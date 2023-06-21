Global and Regional MarketsNewsThe Offshore Frontier

KCA Deutag awarded platform drilling contracts in the UK North Sea

Jun 21, 2023
KCA Deutag has been awarded new contracts and extensions with a total value of over $70 million, with existing clients for the provision of drilling and maintenance services in the UK North Sea.

These awards, each ranging from two to five years, will see the company continue to deliver drilling services, including maintenance, warehousing, inventory procurement and management on four offshore platforms.

“KCA Deutag has been the drilling contractor of choice on some of these assets since the early nineties and we are delighted to continue our excellent long-term working relationships with our customers in the UK North Sea. These contract awards are recognition of the high standards of safety and operational performance delivered by our teams to date,” said Peter Skinner, UK Country Manager at KCA Deutag.

“The UK North Sea continues to be an important market and we are committed to working with our customers and partners to successfully and safely deliver drilling programmes, well decommissioning work and innovative solutions for the energy transition in the region,” said Ole Maier, President of Offshore at KCA Deutag.

