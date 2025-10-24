JERA to acquire interest in Haynesville shale gas asset

JERA reached agreement with Williams and GEP Haynesville II through an upfront investment of $1.5 billion to acquire 100% of their respective interests in the South Mansfield upstream asset located in western Louisiana’s Haynesville shale basin.

The Haynesville asset currently produces more than 500 million standard cu ft per day and includes 200 undeveloped locations. The acquisition’s strategic value is supported by its production and proven reserves, established gathering, treating and transport infrastructure and proximity to Gulf Coast LNG and data center hubs.