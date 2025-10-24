News

JERA to acquire interest in Haynesville shale gas asset

Oct 24, 2025
A rig drills in the Haynesville for BHP Billiton. Because the majority of the operator’s acreage is held by production, BHP Billiton controls the pace of development, which allows it to preserve value until gas prices recover.

JERA reached agreement with Williams and GEP Haynesville II through an upfront investment of $1.5 billion to acquire 100% of their respective interests in the South Mansfield upstream asset located in western Louisiana’s Haynesville shale basin.

The Haynesville asset currently produces more than 500 million standard cu ft per day and includes 200 undeveloped locations. The acquisition’s strategic value is supported by its production and proven reserves, established gathering, treating and transport infrastructure and proximity to Gulf Coast LNG and data center hubs.

