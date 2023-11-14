Innovating While Drilling®NewsSafety and ESGVideos

Insulated drill pipe designed to protect BHA electronic tools in geothermal applications

Nov 14, 2023
0 478 1 minute read

In order to drill the deeper and hotter wells often seen in geothermal and high-pressure, high-temperature oil and gas applications, drillers must properly manage temperatures at the bottomhole assembly (BHA). Not only will proper temperature management ensure the survival of downhole electronic tools, it can also help improve drilling performance, said Alex Vetsak, Well Construction Advisor at Eavor Technologies. In this video interview with DC from the IADC Drilling Engineers Committee (DEC) Q4 2023 Tech Forum on 1 November, Mr Vetsak discussed Eavor’s insulated drill pipe, which was designed to minimize heat transfer from the annulus. Mr Vetsak explained how the tool, first developed last year, helps deliver drilling fluid to the BHA up to 75°F cooler than non-insulated drill pipe. He also outlined the lessons learned from three field trials conducted with the drill pipe.

Nov 14, 2023
0 478 1 minute read

Related Articles

IADC IVI workgroup reveals key insights into the values of young recruits

Nov 15, 2023

Service company award caps eventful year for IADC Permian Basin Chapter

Nov 15, 2023

Raymond James: Despite energy transition push, oil and gas expected to remain key part of energy mix

Nov 15, 2023

Industry champions critical to providing sustainable future for oil and gas

Nov 15, 2023

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button