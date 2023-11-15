Industry champions critical to providing sustainable future for oil and gas

The long-term survival of the industry will depend on advocates pushing for an environment where its people can thrive, according to Jason Gahr, Operations Manager at ExxonMobil. In his keynote address presented at the IADC Annual General Meeting in Austin, Texas, on 9 November, Mr Gahr explained how these advocates, or industry “champions,” specifically help the industry build that environment. Advocates, he said, invest time and effort in the success of their people, inspire and support innovation and explain how energy can help make people’s lives better. Speaking to DC from the conference, Mr Gahr further detailed his definition of what makes an industry champion successful. He talked about how they help the industry attract and retain young talent, and he provided examples of areas in which champions have driven notable performance improvements.