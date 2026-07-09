Innova integrates PV Fluid Products data into Vantage platform

Innova Drilling & Intervention integrated manufacturer-backed power section performance data from PV Fluid Products into its cloud-based Vantage platform, giving drilling teams real-time access to temperature-adjusted mud motor performance information.

The integration uses the Innova Nexus API to retrieve PV Fluid Products’ power section performance curves once a motor model is entered during bottom-hole assembly planning. The Vantage platform then combines that data with live measurement-while-drilling and electronic drilling recorder data to generate a continuously updated operating envelope.

The setup replaces manual lookups of motor performance specifications from handbooks and static documents, and lets drilling personnel compare actual downhole performance against manufacturer-approved operating parameters in real time.