INPEX-led JV begins drilling first CCS appraisal well off Chiba

INPEX and Kanto Natural Gas Development, through their joint venture Metropolitan CCS, began drilling the Kujukuri-Oki J-1 appraisal well offshore Chiba Prefecture, Japan, as part of the Metropolitan Area CCS project. The well, located about 5 km off the coast of the town of Kujukuri, will confirm the presence of geological formations suitable for CO₂ storage.

Metropolitan CCS plans to follow with detailed analysis and evaluation incorporating geological data from a second appraisal well, Kujukuri-Oki J-2, to assess the area’s capacity for safe, long-term underground CO₂ storage. INPEX received approval for the drilling campaign from Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry on 15 April.

INPEX holds an 85% interest in Metropolitan CCS, with Kanto holding the remaining 15%. The project will capture CO₂ emitted from Nippon Steel’s East Nippon Works Kimitsu Area and other industries in the Keiyo Industrial Zone, transporting it by pipeline for offshore storage off the eastern coast of Chiba Prefecture.