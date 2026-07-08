Dolphin Drilling secures further extension for Blackford Dolphin

Dolphin Drilling’s deepwater capable semisubmersible rig, Blackford Dolphin, will continue its drilling contract with Oil India Limited following a further extension.

The contract now runs until at least 28 August 2026, giving the rig additional time to complete drilling, testing and abandonment work at locations east of India under the same terms and scope as the existing agreement. The extension follows an earlier one that had pushed the contract through the end of July 2026.

The 1974-built Blackford Dolphin is of enhanced Aker H-3 design and underwent a rebuild in 2008 that added a sixth-generation topside, giving it operating capability in water depths of 70-1,700 m moored. The rig can accommodate 120 people.