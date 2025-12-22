NewsThe Offshore Frontier

ConocoPhillips takes FID for PPF project

Dec 22, 2025
North Atlantic Drilling’s West Linus, a CJ70-design jackup, was recently towed to the Ekofisk complex in Norway, where the newbuild will work for ConocoPhillips under a five-year contract.

ConocoPhillips and its license partners have taken a final investment decision on the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) redevelopment project in the Greater Ekofisk area on the Norwegian Continental Shelf.

The project will redevelop the Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk and Tommeliten Gamma fields through subsea tiebacks to the existing Ekofisk Complex. Work includes installation of four subsea templates and drilling of 11 new wells tied back via a multiphase pipeline to support production.

First production from the redeveloped fields is targeted in the fourth quarter of 2028.

