Orlen expands Norway upstream portfolio

Dec 23, 2025
ORLEN makes discovery on Norwegian Continental Shelf

Orlen completed the purchase of equity in the Albuskjell and Vest Ekofisk fields in the North Sea. Both fields, together with Tommeliten Gamma, are part of the Previously Produced Fields (PPF) Project which has been recently sanctioned for development.

The three fields – Albuskjell, Vest Ekofisk, and Tommeliten Gamma – are operated by ConocoPhillips, with other partners including Vår Energi and Petoro. The development plan involves drilling 11 production wells, which will be connected to the Ekofisk infrastructure. The first gas is scheduled in Q4 2028.

