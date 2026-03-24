Drilling Rigs & AutomationNewsVideos

Industry seeks balance between competition, collaboration in a growing digital landscape

Mar 24, 2026
0 502 Less than a minute

As the drilling industry adopts more digital and automated systems into their workflows, collaboration between companies has become paramount. However, the need to maintain competitive advantage remains even in a collaborative environment, said Austin Groover, Senior Director — NDS Operations at Nabors Industries.

Speaking with DC from the 2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas, on 16 March, Mr Groover discussed how a commercial misalignment between stakeholders can affect collaboration. He also presented a framework for productive collaboration – one in which companies acknowledge competing products and services yet still find space for mutual gain. Mr Groover spoke at a workshop preceding the conference co-hosted by SPE’s Drilling Systems Advancement Technical Section and the IADC Advanced Rig Technology Committee.

 

Mar 24, 2026
0 502 Less than a minute

Related Articles

ogdc

OGDCL brings Pasakhi-13 horizontal well online in Pakistan

Mar 25, 2026
Bengal plans Ramses 2 well test in Cooper basin under funding deal

Bengal plans Ramses 2 well test in Cooper basin under funding deal

Mar 25, 2026

AI integration calls for focus on human element, systems-based thinking

Mar 25, 2026

Data mesh architecture can help decentralize data ownership, maximize value

Mar 25, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button