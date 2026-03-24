Flexibility, adaptability remain critical for students seeking to start oil and gas career

College students today face daunting challenges when navigating their future career paths. Especially for those seeking to join the drilling industry, students must stay exceptionally nimble as they work to get their foot in the door. On 18 March at the IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas, DC spoke with Hallie Delcambre, a petroleum engineering student at the University of Louisiana-Lafayette (ULL), about her experience with internships and efforts to enter the oil and gas industry.

Ms Delcambre also explained what attracted her to an oil and gas career, and why she thinks the industry can still provide a viable career path in the coming decades. She currently serves as Vice President of the IADC Student Chapter at ULL and spoke at the Diversity and Inclusion Session held during the conference.