Cloud application automates reporting for drilling, completions, workovers on single platform

Mi4’s RigReports, a cloud-based software-as-a-service application, allows operators to manage daily drilling reports, such as the IADC DDR, alongside completions, workover and facility job data. By centralizing these reports in one space, the application helps operators reduce administrative burdens and bolster performance efficiencies, said Talal Nehme, President and CEO of Mi4. DC spoke with Mr Nehme about the application at the 2026 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Galveston, Texas.