Indonesia Energy to drill two new wells at Kruh Block

Jan 12, 2026
Indonesia Energy Corporation (IEC) announced pre-drilling progress on its planned next two wells at IEC’s Kruh Block. IEC remains on target to commence drilling at the first of these new wells before the end of Q1 2026. The wells are expected to be drilled on a back-to-back basis.

Drilling pads for the next two wells (called the K-29 and the WK-5 wells) have been constructed for the K-29 well and delivered for the WK-5 well. Drilling pipe, drill bits and wellheads have been delivered. The drilling rig has been selected and is currently under inspection.

In addition, procurement of the critical drilling explosives, tightly controlled by the Indonesian government, has been approved and the explosives have been transported to the designated warehouse.

