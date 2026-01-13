Global and Regional MarketsNews

Equinor awarded 35 new NCS production licenses

Jan 13, 2026
0 128 1 minute read
View from the Johan Castberg FPSO in the Barents Sea. Photo: Ole Jørgen Bratland / ©Equinor

Equinor has been awarded 35 new production licenses by the Ministry of Energy in this year’s Awards in Predefined Areas.

Equinor will gain access to attractive acreage in the North Sea, the Norwegian Sea and the Barents Sea, strengthening the foundation for the company’s exploration activity, production and long-term value creation on the Norwegian Continental Shelf (NCS).

Twenty-one of the awards are located in the North Sea, 10 in the Norwegian Sea, and four in the Barents Sea, 17 of the licenses with Equinor as an operator.

Equinor plans to drill 20-30 exploration wells annually. Eighty percent of the exploration will be near existing infrastructure, while 20% will explore new concepts and lesser-known areas.

Discovery and maturation of new resources are necessary for Equinor to develop 6-8 new subsea developments each year until 2035. This is a significant increase from the current level.

Jan 13, 2026
0 128 1 minute read

Related Articles

Norway awards 57 production licenses to 19 companies in APA 2025 round

Jan 13, 2026
Kolibri reports strong early performance from Barnes and Velin wells in Oklahoma

Kolibri reports performance from Barnes, Velin wells in Oklahoma

Jan 13, 2026
Arabian Drilling extends three land rig contracts in Saudi Arabia

Arabian Drilling extends three land rig contracts in Saudi Arabia

Jan 13, 2026
Indonesia Energy to drill two new wells at the Kruh Block

Indonesia Energy to drill two new wells at Kruh Block

Jan 12, 2026

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button