Vallourec wins Shell OCTG contract for Orca project offshore Brazil

Jan 12, 2026
Vallourec secured a contract with Shell for the supply of oil country tubular goods and related services for offshore drilling operations on the Orca project offshore Brazil. The award supports Shell’s development of the deepwater project formerly known as Gato do Mato.

The current drilling plan includes 10 offshore wells, with drilling expected to begin in April 2027. Vallourec estimates total supply volumes of approximately 12,000 to 15,000 tons of tubular products.

The contract covers the full OCTG scope, including seamless pipes and VAM premium connections for well sizes ranging from 4.5–18″. The scope includes both carbon steel and stainless steel tubulars, along with associated accessories for offshore operations.

In addition to tubular supply, Vallourec will provide services both onshore and offshore, including desk engineering, material coordination, rig preparation, offshore supervision and rig return repairs, supporting Shell’s drilling operations through the full well construction cycle.

Jan 12, 2026
