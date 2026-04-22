Reshaping the narrative on the industry the world can’t live without

From the Chairman

It’s impossible for people to make informed decisions about something they have little or no connection to, or facts about. This, I believe, is at the very root of the drilling industry’s perception problem. People don’t really know us or our contribution to society, and what they have been told is often not accurate or proportionate.

A large part of this stems from a general lack of energy literacy — for the most part, people don’t really understand much about where energy comes from or how it works. Compounding this issue are decades of persistent campaigning against our industry, with misguided narratives built on hope and a blind faith in the instant “silver bullet” energy solution that simply doesn’t exist. Together, these forces are a recipe for misunderstanding, fear and dismissal of our essential and monumental contribution to the progress of humanity.

It’s not news to us that our beloved industry has a PR problem. In 2024, IADC partnered with TRG, an advertising agency, on our industry messaging campaign. During the foundational stage of the campaign, some major themes arose. Our industry’s biggest challenges, according to our own members, are that people don’t know the truth about the drilling industry because we’ve let others define our story; most people hold outdated perceptions; and we don’t get credit for how safe, responsible and advanced we actually are. As one survey respondent put it: “The world thinks we hate the environment! We need to show the world we’re caring human beings.” Another noted: “The biggest challenge is perception. People don’t know what we do.”

No industry has had greater impact on more aspects of the global citizen’s wellbeing than oil and gas. Other industries like medicine, transportation and agriculture may come to mind — but where would these fields be without hydrocarbons? It’s our responsibility to inform the public about our critical and beneficial contributions to society. Advocating for our industry is critical for many reasons. For example, ensuring today’s children are educated about energy so they grow up to be well-informed, energy-literate adults, capable of objective analysis on the future of energy and our planet. What we do is essential, and will remain essential for the foreseeable future. Therefore, we need to pull in the best people to keep doing what we’re doing, which means we’ve got to be attractive in order to recruit the next generation.

There are quite a few things working in our favor. Our industry has the tools, people and knowledge to lead the energy expansion into renewables. As one survey respondent put it: “Drilling has so much tech that makes green energy possible. You cannot build a wind farm without oil and gas.” Another respondent stated, “We’re using the same skill set, the same people, the same technology, the same equipment, and we’re drilling for geothermal wells, and then we’re drilling for lithium.”

Meanwhile, the world needs more energy than ever, and that need is only growing. At this moment in history, humanity’s continued progress depends on oil and gas. This industry is technologically advanced, necessary for modern life, and has a thriving future ahead of it — these are the messages we need to be sharing with young people. What we do is meaningful and honorable, and there is real potential for young professionals to build stable, rewarding, life-long careers in drilling and be part of the solution.

Are you passionate about the future of the planet and the progress of mankind? Are you smart enough to realize that oil and gas will continue to be called upon to solve many of the world’s needs? Are you motivated to ensure that is done in the most responsible manner possible and be part of the global energy solution? If so, please come and join us; you are welcome.

So, how do we introduce people to the real drilling industry? How can we, collectively, tell our story and take back the reins on a narrative we’ve let go slack for far too long?

The answer is action, and IADC’s industry messaging campaign will provide us with the tools we need to get started. This campaign is aimed at increasing awareness of the importance of drilling in meeting global energy demand, and it’s an investment IADC is making on behalf of the entire industry. As with all IADC initiatives, the need was identified and the project brought to life by members.

A workgroup comprised of IADC members was formed in 2025 and continues working in partnership with TRG. The group has developed the first set of creative materials and assets and established an online portal to make these materials accessible and downloadable for others.

The materials and messaging developed through this campaign broadly represent our industry and can be used in a wide array of applications. The intention is not just for IADC to carry this message, but for member companies and industry supporters to utilize these creative assets in their own communications. Companies are invited to work with IADC and TRG to incorporate their logos, making these materials truly their own.

I encourage you to check out the assets. More will be added as the campaign grows.

A collective voice is a stronger voice — and it’s up to us, as dedicated members of this industry, to spread the truth about who we are and what we do. DC

Click here to access the IADC industry messaging campaign assets.