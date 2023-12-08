IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter continues work on HSE, begins sustainability initiative

Hand safety, mental health and contract clarity are among the many projects under way at the IADC Southern Arabian Peninsula Chapter (SAPC). At the 2023 IADC Drilling Middle East Conference & Exhibition, held in Al Khobar, Saudi Arabia, on 14-15 November, DC spoke with SAPC Chairman Wayne Bauer to talk about the activities of the chapter’s HSE, HR and Contracts Workgroups. He also discusses the Charity Workgroup, which recently helped to drill a water well to bring clean and safe drinking water to people in the Republic of Niger, as well as ongoing planning for the chapter’s annual golf tournament and gala dinner, which will be held on 29 February to 1 March 2024 in Dubai. Further, the chapter has kicked off a sustainability initiative, part of which is a project to achieve net-zero chapter events. Watch the video for more information.