IADC, Regulation, and LegislationNewsVideos

IADC Geothermal Committee presents Well Classification system, previews Risk Index

Apr 1, 2025
0 134 Less than a minute

The IADC Geothermal Committee presented its recently launched Geothermal Well Classification at the inaugural Geothermal Conference, held 25-26 March in Vienna, Austria. Scott Farmer, Committee Chairman and Well Engineering Manager for H&P, spoke with DC during the conference about the three levels of the classification system – project, site and well levels – as well as key feedback that has been received from the industry so far. He also provides a preview of the IADC Geothermal Well Risk Index, a beta version of which is expected to be launched later this year.

Apr 1, 2025
0 134 Less than a minute

Related Articles

IADC completes inaugural Geothermal Conference in Vienna

Apr 1, 2025

European Geothermal Energy Council: Few “tweaks” needed for geothermal to go mainstream

Apr 1, 2025
SINOPEC Discovers Record Amounts of Shale Oil in Its East China Shengli Oilfield.

Sinopec discovers shale oil in East China Shengli Oilfield

Apr 1, 2025

Collaboration, open-mindedness needed for industry to maximize potential for innovation

Apr 1, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button