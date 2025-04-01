IADC Geothermal Committee presents Well Classification system, previews Risk Index

The IADC Geothermal Committee presented its recently launched Geothermal Well Classification at the inaugural Geothermal Conference, held 25-26 March in Vienna, Austria. Scott Farmer, Committee Chairman and Well Engineering Manager for H&P, spoke with DC during the conference about the three levels of the classification system – project, site and well levels – as well as key feedback that has been received from the industry so far. He also provides a preview of the IADC Geothermal Well Risk Index, a beta version of which is expected to be launched later this year.