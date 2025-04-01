European Geothermal Energy Council: Few “tweaks” needed for geothermal to go mainstream

While geothermal energy makes up a miniscule slice of the global energy mix today, it holds great potential that’s waiting to be tapped, and Sanjeev Kumar, Head of Policy at the European Geothermal Energy Council, said he believes only a few tweaks are needed to make geothermal go mainstream.

Speaking with DC at the 2025 IADC Geothermal Conference on 25 March in Vienna, Austria, Mr Kumar discussed the regulatory framework that currently exists for geothermal energy, as well as how European policymakers view geothermal versus other renewable energy sources. He also speaks to why “levelized cost of energy” may not be the best metric with which to analyze the potential for geothermal.