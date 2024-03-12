H&P: Building a culture of diversity and inclusion requires understanding of perspective, bias

Embracing the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) can help companies challenge outdated norms and create sustainable work practices on the rig and in the back office. However, embracing those principles requires decision makers and personnel to recognize their biases – the attitudes, prejudices and judgments toward people, places and groups that shape their perspectives. During the Diversity and Inclusion Session at the 2024 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference in Exhibition on 6 March in Galveston, Texas, Caleb Jackson, DEI Specialist – Principal at Helmerich & Payne, noted that people’s perspectives are what drive their attitudes, behaviors and choices. For rig crews, understanding the relationship between perspective and bias can help them be more effective in their jobs.