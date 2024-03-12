By focusing on diversity and inclusion, geothermal company Eavor aims to create spaces where “creativity can flourish”

Although Eavor’s operational focus is on closed-loop geothermal systems, the company also prioritizes its human capital, incorporating the principles of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into its workflows. Bailey Schwarz, Executive Vice President – North America at Eavor, said that diversity and inclusion “provides the landscape” of the organization’s culture, which values “open communication, transparency and creating spaces where creativity can flourish.” In this video with DC, Ms Schwarz discusses how selecting the right people in an organization can be critical to developing a culture that embraces diversity inclusion. She also speaks about how her understanding of Eavor’s culture influences her hiring decisions, and the challenges of combatting the biases that can negatively impact a diverse culture. Ms Schwarz spoke at the Diversity and Inclusion Session of the 2024 IADC/SPE International Drilling Conference on 6 March in Galveston, Texas.