Blue Water awarded contract by Noble for Suriname operation

Mar 12, 2024
The Noble Voyager drillship (Source: Noble Corporation)

Blue Water has secured a contract with Noble for its operation offshore Suriname. It covers customs brokerage, local logistics services, domestic transport and personnel services for the Noble Voyager drillship, which has commenced an exploration campaign.

It also includes the drilling of wells north of Paramaribo, Suriname’s capital city.

“We are thrilled to partner with Noble Drilling in this exciting project, which has the potential to unlock significant hydrocarbon resources in Suriname,” said Gerson Sporkslede, General Manager of the recently opened branch of Blue Water Suriname.

