Hess to use Halliburton’s DecisionSpace 365 apps to create digital twins for well construction

Mar 22, 2023
Halliburton announced it will be deploying Halliburton Landmark’s DecisionSpace 365 Well Construction applications for Hess Corp. The apps are powered by the iEnergy Hybrid Cloud, and they empower an agile enterprise and bring planning, design and operations together to create a digital twin of the well construction process. The applications provide operators real-time and efficient collaboration with oilfield service providers and drilling contractors.

“Hess is using advanced technology to elevate our operational performance and do that sustainably,” said Richard Lynch, SVP, Technology and Services at Hess. “We look forward to applying this solution to help reduce well costs and optimize our digital workflow.”

Hess will be able to leverage predictive drilling analytics using artificial intelligence (AI)/machine learning (ML) and gain comprehensive oversight across the entire well construction lifecycle.

“Our Landmark technology provides an open and agnostic platform that enables automation using AI/ML and integrates seamlessly with third-party systems throughout drilling plan, design and execute workflows,” said Nagaraj Srinivasan, Senior Vice President of Landmark, Halliburton Digital Solutions and Consulting. “We are excited to collaborate with Hess to help increase shared access to enterprise knowledge and cross-team collaboration, which will positively impact their digital workflows.”

