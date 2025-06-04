MCF Energy: Kinsau-1A ready for drilling

MCF Energy announced an operational update for the Kinsau-1A well in Lech, Germany. Genexco GmbH, a 100% subsidiary of MCF, is a 20% partner in the Kinsau Gas Project in Southern Bavaria.

Construction of the Kinsau-1A drill site is completed. The Bavarian Mining Authority has inspected and approved the drill site, so the location is now ready for drilling. A rig contract has been signed with RED Drilling and mobilization to the Kinsau-1A well site is anticipated after release from current operations in Austria in the coming few weeks.

The Kinsau-1A well will drill for 30 days starting early in Q3 2025. After drilling is completed, testing will be performed with a workover rig, so well results will likely be known in Q3 2025.