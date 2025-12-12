DNO restarts drilling with eight-well campaign

DNO will restart drilling with the DQE-51 rig and the DNO-owned Sindy rig following a two-and-a-half-year spending hiatus with the spud of a new production well targeting the shallow Jeribe reservoir. The two rigs have been mobilized to drill eight wells on the license through 2026 as the company targets a 25% increase in gross operated production to 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company’s Tawke license contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, two of the region’s largest operated by an international oil company.