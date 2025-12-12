NewsOnshore Advances

DNO restarts drilling with eight-well campaign

Dec 12, 2025
0 262 Less than a minute
DNO restarts drilling with eight-well campaign

DNO will restart drilling with the DQE-51 rig and the DNO-owned Sindy rig following a two-and-a-half-year spending hiatus with the spud of a new production well targeting the shallow Jeribe reservoir. The two rigs have been mobilized to drill eight wells on the license through 2026 as the company targets a 25% increase in gross operated production to 100,000 barrels of oil per day.

The company’s Tawke license contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields, two of the region’s largest operated by an international oil company.

Dec 12, 2025
0 262 Less than a minute

Related Articles

Dana Gas Reports Successful Results at the ‘Begonia-2’ Appraisal Well and Progress on ‘Balsam-3’ in Egypt’s Onshore Nile Delta

Dana Gas reports onshore Nile Delta gas discovery

Dec 12, 2025
Valaris secures multi-year contract award for VALARIS DS-8

Valaris secures multi-year contract award for VALARIS DS-8

Dec 12, 2025

Helmerich & Payne announces John Lindsay retirement, appoints Trey Adams as next CEO

Dec 12, 2025
McDermott Completes EPCIC Project in Gulf of Mexico

McDermott wins EPCIC contract for subsea gas development off Brunei

Dec 11, 2025

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button