Archer secures platform drilling extension with Equinor

Archer was awarded a four-year contract extension for platform drilling services by Equinor in Norway with an estimated contract value of NOK 8 billion.

“This is a large and important contract win for Archer. It provides us with excellent activity level and visibility over the next four years,” said Dag Skindlo, CEO of Archer.

Under the contract, Archer will provide platform drilling services to nine of Equinor’s 19 installations on the Norwegian continental shelf (NCS). Archer will service Gullfaks A, B and C, Sleipner A, Snorre A and B, and Statfjord A, B and C.

“Archer remains the largest platform drilling services provider for Equinor with close to 50 percent of the platforms offshore Norway. This contract underlines our ability to deliver safe and efficient platform drilling operations,” added Mr Skindlo.

The extension begins in October 2024 in direct continuation of the current contract. Until 1 October 2024, Archer will operate under the current Equinor contract, servicing 12 rigs on the NCS.