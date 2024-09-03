Harbour acquires Wintershall Dea asset portfolio

Harbour Energy has completed the acquisition of the Wintershall Dea asset portfolio, comprising all of Wintershall Dea’s upstream assets. The acquisition has an effective date of 30 June 2023.

Following completion, Harbour is producing c.475,000 barrels of oil equivalent (boe) per day with significant production in Norway, the UK, Argentina, North Africa and Germany.

Harbour benefits from competitive operating costs and resilient margins as well as a 2P reserve base of c.1.5 billion boe, underpinning material and sustainable free cash flow. In addition, Harbour has c.1.8 billion boe of 2C resource. These resources include near-infrastructure opportunities in Norway, unconventional scalable opportunities in Argentina and conventional offshore projects in both Mexico and Indonesia.