First Helium completes drilling 7-30 well, moves to 7-15 location

Jan 31, 2025
First Helium has completed drilling its proven undeveloped (PUD) 7-30 oil location at its Worsley Property in Northern Alberta. The 7-30 well has now been cased for completion and testing.

In addition to the targeted Leduc formation, the company encountered multiple uphole, shallower zones with prospectivity for oil, natural gas and helium. These zones have been previously recognized and mapped on the Worsley land base. The drilling rig is now being mobilized to the 7-15 location to begin drilling over the next few days, barring any unforeseen delays.

The 7-15 vertical well location has been prepared for drilling. The proximity of the two locations, approximately 6 km apart, will enable efficient rig transfer and minimize mobilization costs. Subject to results, necessary preparations are being made to complete, equip and tie-in both wells prior to spring break up in Alberta.

